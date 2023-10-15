Menu
Search
Subscribe
Farming & Livestocks

CBN Suspends Financial Aid for Farmers and Development Programs

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

..After Disbursing N9.7 Trillion in Three Years

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

In a recent shift of focus, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has opted to step away from direct involvement in development finance programs. The decision, spearheaded by the new governor, Dr. Olayemi Cardoso, signals a strategic move towards prioritizing advisory roles in driving economic growth, according to sources within the institution.

The CBN’s sizeable intervention initiatives, which encompassed programs such as the Anchor Borrowers Programme, the 100 for 100 Policy on Production and Productivity (PPP), the Real Sector Facility (RSF), and the Nigeria Electricity Market Stabilisation Facility, are likely to come to an end in light of this shift. Documents reveal that an astounding N9.71 trillion has been disbursed through these programs over the past three years, highlighting the substantial impact of the CBN’s intervention efforts.

Under the new approach, the CBN aims to facilitate the development of specialized financial instruments and institutions that cater to various economic sectors, aligning with its core objective of stimulating economic growth. Additionally, the institution plans to promote legislative reforms to expedite access to consumer credit, bolster financial inclusion, and unlock dormant capital in real estate assets. Moreover, the CBN’s focus will extend to mitigating risks for private sector investments in critical sectors like housing, textiles, healthcare, and education.

While the decision marks a significant transition in the CBN’s modus operandi, it underscores a renewed commitment to its fundamental mission. As the apex bank realigns its priorities, the broader objective appears to be the acceleration of industrialization and the facilitation of multilateral collaboration between the government and private sector stakeholders, ultimately fostering sustainable economic development in Nigeria.

Previous article
Family-Owned Businesses Contribute $200 Billion Annually to Nigeria’s Economy…
Next article
Make Nigerians Pay More Tax and Interest Rates, IMF Tells Tinubu Govt
Godwin Okafor
Godwin Okaforhttps://naija247news.com
Godwin Okafor is a Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur and Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. He has over 16 years experience in financial journalism. His experience cuts across traditional and digital media. He started his journalism career at Business Day, Nigeria and founded Naija247news Media in 2010. Godwin holds a Bachelors degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. He is an alumni of Lagos Business School and a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania (Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists). Over the years, he has won a number of journalism awards. Godwin is the chairman of Emmerich Resources Limited, the publisher of Naija247news.

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Saudi-Israeli Normalization and Hamas Attack Dynamics

News Wire -
In an interview on Fox News, Saudi Crown Prince...

Congolese Reporter Faces Trial Over Jeune Afrique Article on Opposition Figure’s Death

News Wire -
A Congolese journalist, Stanis Bujakera, found himself in court...

Gaza Gears Up for Possible Israeli Ground Assault

News Wire -
as Concerns of Conflict Escalation Mount As Israeli troops made...

Biden Holds Talks with Netanyahu and Abbas

News Wire -
….Reiterates Support for Israel and Palestinian Humanitarian Aid U.S. President...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Saudi-Israeli Normalization and Hamas Attack Dynamics

Top Stories 0
In an interview on Fox News, Saudi Crown Prince...

Congolese Reporter Faces Trial Over Jeune Afrique Article on Opposition Figure’s Death

Geopolitics 0
A Congolese journalist, Stanis Bujakera, found himself in court...

Gaza Gears Up for Possible Israeli Ground Assault

Geopolitics 0
as Concerns of Conflict Escalation Mount As Israeli troops made...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com
Verified by MonsterInsights