Health news

Brain drain: FG to engage retired medical practitioners – Health minister

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Oct 15,2023.

Minister of health, Prof. Ali Pate has confirmed that the Federal Government has made provisions for retired medical providers in non-administrative positions to be re-engaged on contractual basis.

Addressing newsmen during a visit to the National Hospital Abuja, the minister stated that the decision became necessary due to the human resource gap being experienced in the health sector due to ‘brain drain’ of clinical manpower.

Ali also stated that in the health sector, human resource is one of the most important and not the building or equipment alone. He said;

“The recent circular essentially provided for medical providers who are in non-administrative positions, that is those who are in clinical positions, to be re-engaged in a contract basis on the same terms as they were so that we do not lose the few that are remaining.

“That will go a long way in reducing the stress on the remaining health workforce. This hospital, for instance, we have had about 15 anaesthesiologists over the last several years, the last few months alone many have gone.

“We have six that are remaining, some of them are about to leave and we have to make sure that doesn’t happen. Whatever the reason, if they are available, we should use them to provide the services that Nigerians deserve. That is our focus and that’s what we are going to do.

“We need to support health workers, we need to improve the circumstances of their work and we need to reduce the stress level.

“What we have seen is that in many facilities, health workers are leaving, some to leave to go abroad, some moving from one facility to the other because of issues of either work overload or some other circumstances.

“Now the replacement of those health workers can be expedited and we will work with other parts of government to ensure that when clinical providers leave their post, that the leadership of our hospitals are able to replace them with similarly qualified health providers.

“This is so that the burden does not get more on the remaining ones. In addition, for postgraduate trainees we are going to expedite how they get into internships and the circumstance so that they can have productive experiences and learn to practice in the best way possible.”

Ali also said that the federal government will do everything possible to retain those who are willing to return to service.

Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

