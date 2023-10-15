Menu
Geopolitics

Biden Holds Talks with Netanyahu and Abbas

By: News Wire

Date:

….Reiterates Support for Israel and Palestinian Humanitarian Aid

U.S. President Joe Biden engaged in discussions with both Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, emphasizing ongoing American backing for Israel and the crucial necessity of humanitarian aid for Palestinian civilians, particularly in Gaza, the White House confirmed on Saturday.

In his initial conversation with President Mahmoud Abbas following the recent Hamas assault on Israel, President Biden pledged unwavering support for urgent humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people, stressing the imperative to address the critical needs of civilians in Gaza. The White House statement highlighted Biden’s comprehensive efforts to collaborate with partners in preventing the conflict from escalating, emphasizing the significance of maintaining stability in the West Bank and the wider region.

Furthermore, President Biden reassured Prime Minister Netanyahu of the United States’ steadfast support for Israel, providing updates on U.S. military assistance and reiterating his stance against any escalation of the conflict. The President also emphasized the coordination between the U.S., the United Nations, and regional actors in delivering essential humanitarian aid to affected civilians. Biden reiterated his commitment to safeguarding civilians in the midst of the escalating tensions.

As Israel geared up for a potential ground assault in the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip, urging residents to relocate southward, the discussions took place against the backdrop of heightened military activity. Netanyahu underscored the importance of unity and determination in achieving Israel’s combat objectives against Hamas, expressing gratitude for President Biden’s support. On the other side, Abbas voiced his complete rejection of the displacement of Palestinians in Gaza, emphasizing the critical humanitarian concerns stemming from the ongoing conflict.

Egypt Issues Warning Over Israeli Call for Gaza Residents to Relocate Southward
Gaza Gears Up for Possible Israeli Ground Assault
