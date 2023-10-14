”You’re a wicked person” – Davido fires at Samklef for revealing gender of his twins

October 13, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian singer Davido took to the comments section of Samklef’s page to request that he delete a trending video revealing the gender of his twins.

We previously published a report about Davido, his wife, and their newborn twins in the United States.

A few minutes later, Samklef reportedly posted a video of the singer and his twins on his Instagram page, ‘everythingsamklefnoni,’ while also revealing their gender.

He wrote: “Oya, it’s official, congratulations to @davido x @thechefchi, double blessings. One boy, one girl, noni!”

Meanwhile, Davido commented on the post, urging Samklef to delete it immediately, as he wasn’t supposed to post it. Davido added that Samklef is a wicked person.

Many individuals have also taken to the comments section to react and congratulate Davido and his wife.(www.naija247news.com).