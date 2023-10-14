Menu
Search
Subscribe
EntertainmentMusic

”You’re a wicked person” – Davido fires at Samklef for revealing gender of his twins

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

October 13, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian singer Davido took to the comments section of Samklef’s page to request that he delete a trending video revealing the gender of his twins.

We previously published a report about Davido, his wife, and their newborn twins in the United States.

A few minutes later, Samklef reportedly posted a video of the singer and his twins on his Instagram page, ‘everythingsamklefnoni,’ while also revealing their gender.

He wrote: “Oya, it’s official, congratulations to @davido x @thechefchi, double blessings. One boy, one girl, noni!”

Meanwhile, Davido commented on the post, urging Samklef to delete it immediately, as he wasn’t supposed to post it. Davido added that Samklef is a wicked person.

Many individuals have also taken to the comments section to react and congratulate Davido and his wife.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Isreal, Hamas war diverts Western Corporations attention on Ukraine Crisis”
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Isreal, Hamas war diverts Western Corporations attention on Ukraine Crisis”

Godwin Okafor -
In the midst of the Israel-Hamas conflict, Western capitalists...

“Iran’s Raisi and Saudi’s MBS Hold Historic Phone Call Amid Israel-Hamas Conflict”

Gbenga Samson -
Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed...

Female Genital Disappearance: FCT Police Tackle Rampant False Alarms, Arraign Suspects

Joseph Adam -
The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has begun the prosecution...

Alleged Bauchi Manhood Snatcher Dies, Others Arrested as Victim Recovers

Naija247news -
In a twist of fate, a victim of alleged...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Isreal, Hamas war diverts Western Corporations attention on Ukraine Crisis”

Geopolitics 0
In the midst of the Israel-Hamas conflict, Western capitalists...

“Iran’s Raisi and Saudi’s MBS Hold Historic Phone Call Amid Israel-Hamas Conflict”

Geopolitics 0
Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed...

Female Genital Disappearance: FCT Police Tackle Rampant False Alarms, Arraign Suspects

Nigeria Police Force 0
The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has begun the prosecution...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com
Verified by MonsterInsights