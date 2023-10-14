”You all have started again – Kizz Daniel reacts to report of his arrest in Ivory Coast

October 14, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian musician, Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, popularly known as Kizz Daniel has reacted amid reports he was arrested for failing to perform for his fans after they paid to watch him.

According to Twitter users, the singer who travelled to Ivory Coast to perform, ended up refusing to go on stage on Oct. 12.

It was later alleged that he was arrested by authorities in Ivory Coast for not performing.

Reacting amid the report, Kiss Daniel in a post on his Instagram story, issued a warning to the public.

“Una don start again. This time, silence no go work.”(www.naija247news.com).