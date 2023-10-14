South Africa president pledges solidarity with Palestinians

‘They have a just struggle’:

Speaking on the sidelines of a meeting of the ruling African National Congress, South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa has pledged “solidarity” with Palestinians.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

“They have been under an occupation for almost 75 years and people under occupation who have been waging a struggle against an oppressive government that has occupied their land, but also a government that has in recent times been dubbed an apartheid state, as people, an organisation that has struggled against an oppressive system of apartheid, we do pledge solidarity for the Palestinians,” he told reporters.

“They have a just struggle”.