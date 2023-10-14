Menu
Sanwo-Olu’s Re-Election Cannot Stand – Jandor Tells Appeal Court As He Files 34 Appeal Notice

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Oct 14,2023.

The Lagos state governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), AbdulAzeez Adeniran popularly known as Jandor, has filed an appeal on the judgment of the election petitions tribunal which affirmed the election of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Jandor, on Friday, filed a 34-ground notice of appeal.

He expressed dissatisfaction over “the miscarriage of laws that characterised the tribunal judgment,” asking the Court of Appeal to set aside the ruling of the tribunal.

He stated, among others, that the tribunal erred in law and its conclusion which dismissed his petition lodged to challenge the qualifications of Sanwo-Olu and his running mate, Obafemi Hamzat, as winners of the March 18 governorship election in the state.

This was contained in a statement on Friday, signed by the Head, Media and Communications, for Jandor4Governor Campaign Organisation, Gbenga Ogunleye

President Tinubu Removes The FCT From The Treasury Single Account
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

