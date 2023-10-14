Menu
Pres. Tinubu Appoints 24yr Old Ibrahim Kashim Imam as Chairman Of 11-man FERMA Board

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Oct 14,2023

President Bola Tinubu has appointed board members and a management team for the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA).

The President, in a release issued Friday by his Media Adviser, Ajuri Ngelale, listed the new appointees to include Chairman of FERMA Board — Imam Ibrahim Kashim Imam; Managing Director of FERMA — Chukwuemeka Agbasi; Member (NARTO) — Yusuf Lawal Othman; Member (FMW) — Ibi Terna Manasseh; Member (FRSC) — ACM Shehu Mohammed; Member (Finance) — Babatunde Daramola-Oniru and Member (South-South) — Hon. Preye Oseke.

Others are Member (South-West) — Hon. Oye Ojobe; Member (South-East) — Dr. Kenneth Ugbala; Member (North-Central) — Senator Timothy Adudu; Member (North-East) — Abubakar Bappa and Member (North-West) — Aminu Adamu Papa.

The 24-year-old son of Kashim Imam holds a first-class bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering and a master’s in engineering business management.

Prior to his appointment, he served as a special assistant to Dave Umahi, the minister of works. It is reported that he completed his NYSc in August, 2022.

His father ran for Borno state governor as the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in 2003 and 2007, losing to Ali Modu Sheriff from the All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP) both times.

The presidential spokesperson said the appointment is for a renewable term of four years. Ngelale further said: "Tinubu expects the new appointees to achieve integrous and competent service delivery, given the central role that the institution will play in the sustainable health of growth-enabling infrastructure nationwide."

 

Peters Anene, News Editor
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

