Police arrest wanted ‘one chance’ kingpin, others in Abuja

October 14, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Federal Capital Territory Police Command has arrested Chukwudi Ezirike, a wanted ‘one chance’ kingpin terrorising the Kubwa/Zuba highway.

FCT Commissioner of Police, Haruna Garba, who confirmed the arrest while speaking to journalists at the command’s headquarters on Friday, October 13, 2023, said that Ezirike’s operational vehicle, a blue Golf 3 car with Reg. No. KWL 536 RZ was also recovered.

According to the Commissioner, most of the vehicles recovered over such crimes had tinted glasses on them, adding that during a police search, an axe, a cutlass, and one knife suspected to be used in carrying out criminal activities were recovered from the vehicles, adding that three of the suspects arrested in relation to such incidents are under investigation.

“On October 11, 2023, acting on credible intelligence, police operatives from Byazhin Division trailed and arrested one Chukwudi Ernest Ezirike, a wanted ‘one-chance’ kingpin terrorizing Kubwa/Zuba expressway,” the CP stated.

“His operational vehicle, a Golf 3 car with Reg. No. KWL 536 RZ blue in colour was recovered. He is assisting the police to arrest his accomplice in the same ‘one-chance’ activities. He will be charged in court at the conclusion of the investigation,”

In a related development, the command’s newly created Anti-One Chance Squad to curb the menace of robbery (one-chance) activities within the FCT recovered ten (10) vehicles suspected to be used for one-chance activities within the FCT.

“Most of the vehicles recovered have tinted glasses on them. During a search, an axe, a cutlass, and one knife ostensibly for use in carrying out their criminal activities were recovered from the vehicles. Three (3) of the suspects at hand are under investigation,”

“Similarly on 11/09/2023, the FCT Police Command Ant-Kidnapping Unit trailed and arrested a notorious kidnapper by the name one Salisu Abdulahi aka Gwaska. During the encounter, one of the gang members by the name Baba Dan Tsoho was shot dead by the police, while others fled,”

“Aside from taking an active part in kidnapping activities, he is also an informant and food supplier to his master by name Badume. Badume is a kidnap kingpin who is responsible for kidnapping activities at Kaduna, Nasarawa States extending to Bwari and Mpape in the FCT. He is assisting the police to arrest other gang members.” (www.naija247news.com).