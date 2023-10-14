Menu
Nigeria Police Force

Police Apprehend Six Suspects Over Attempted Train Coaches Theft in Maiduguri

By: Idowu Peters

Date:

According to Borno State’s Commissioner of Police, Yusufu Mohammed, the arrests were made in response to a tip-off from Bayan quarters residents.

The suspects had loaded two coaches onto a trailer bound for Jos, claiming they were authorized by the Plateau State Government and the Nigerian Railway Corporation.

However, after investigation, their alleged deception was exposed.

Presently, six of the suspects are in the custody of the Borno Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

Meanwhile, the NRC has clarified that the coaches in question were being moved for refurbishment in Jos, Plateau State, and not for theft, as erroneously reported.

Managing Director Fidel Okhiria emphasized the NRC’s commitment to expanding Rail Mass Transit across the nation.

“Israel Discovers Bodies of Abducted Hostages
Idowu Peters
Idowu Petershttps://naija247news.com/

