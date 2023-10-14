Menu
Over 5,000 Newly Recruited Teachers In Katsina State Undergo Screening Exercise

By: Yetunde Kolawale

Date:

Over five thousand primary school teachers recently recruited by the Katsina State Government are currently undergoing screening and documentation exercise across the state.

The chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board, Kabir Magaji, while monitoring the conduct of the exercise at Dutsinma, Katsina and Mani Centers on Friday, explained that the recruitment of the teachers would undoubtedly bridged the gap of lack of qualified teachers in the state.

Magaji commended the giant efforts of the governor of the state, Dikko Radda, towards boosting the education sector by recruiting over seven thousand teachers in the state, adding that it was not ever in the history of the state that this type of recruitment was made.

He announced that as soon as the documentation exercise is concluded, the newly recruited teachers would undergo a refresher training course for five (5) days on modern techniques of teaching and learning.

He, therefore, called on the newly recruited teachers to cooperate and work very diligently to improve the standard of basic education in the state.

In their separate remarks, the state chairman, S-POWER Forum who is one of the successful candidates recruited, Samaila Rabiu Musawa and Malama Safinatu Sanda Kaita, thanked the state government under Governor Radda for finding them worthy for recruitment as teachers to contribute towards the development of education in the state.

They, however, assured their total support and cooperation to work very diligently to uplift the standard of education in the state.

Yetunde Kolawale
Yetunde Kolawalehttps://naija247news.com

