Nigeria to stop wheat importation in five years, says FG

October 14, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Minister of Agriculture, Abubakar Kyari has said that the efforts being made by the Federal Government would end the importation of wheat seeds in the next four to five years, noting that the importation was gulping the country’s foreign reserves.

He added that the Federal Government was giving out 50 per cent subsidy to wheat farmers in the upcoming dry season farming to ensure massive production of the grain in the country.

Kyari spoke to journalists shortly after inspecting assorted seed wheat productions in Kano on Friday, as he expressed satisfaction that the local production was the vital component of the farming.

He stated, “We are fully committed towards massive wheat production in the upcoming dry seasons farming for local and foreign export actions,” he said.

He explained that President Bola Tinubu’s renewed agenda was aimed at making sure that Nigeria secured food production.

He stated, “Jigawa State has shown a lot of interest in wheat farming by providing 40,000 hectares of land for wheat farming, closing on the 70,000 hectares set aside by the Federal Government to achieve this year.

“The breeder and foundation seeds were checked before it became satisfied to phase out wheat importation before next year’s irrigation farming. This is because importation of wheat is taking a lot of Nigeria’s foreign reserves.”

He added, “In the next four to five years, with the programmes set out, Nigeria will completely stop importation of wheat seeds and be self-sufficient, which would enhance food production and security.”(www.naija247news.com).