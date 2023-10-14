Naira Marley, Prime Boy, others to appear before coroner October 25 over Mohbad’s death

October 14, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The coroner, investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Afrobeat musician Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, Magistrate Adedayo Shotobi, yesterday summoned music stars Abdulazeez Fashola, a.k.a. Naira Marley, Owodunni Eletu a.k.a. Sam Larry and Owodunni Ibrahim a.k.a Primeboy.

The coroner’s court sitting in the Ikorodu area of the state directed the three musicians to appear before it on October 25 to testify about their alleged involvement in the death of Mohbad.

The Lagos State government had set up the inquest following public outcry and a request from the law firm of Femi Falana over the sudden death of the musician.

Also, during yesterday’s proceedings, the Investigation Police Officer ASP Oderinde-Gafar Ajibola from State CID, Panti, Yaba informed Magistrate Shotobi that the autopsy conducted on the body of Mohbad was yet to be completed, so the actual cause of death was yet to be determined.

The coroner instructed the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCID), Panti, to ensure the presence of the music stars at the next adjourned date of October 25.

The coroner issued the order after taking submissions from interested parties in the matter.

Representing the interested parties in the inquest are Mrs Funmi Falana for Mohbad’s family, Akin George leading other counsel for the state; David Nawoola leading the legal team for TNK Music Worldwide.

Other counsel in the matter are: Abiodun Kolawole for African Women Lawyers Association (AWLA); while Mrs O.S. Anyalewechi and C.K. Ezengwa represented NBA Ikorodu.

While giving a preliminary account of the police investigation on the cause of Mohbad’s death, Ajibola informed the coroner that there was no link between Feyisayo Ogedengbe, the nurse that administered an injection on Mohbad and two other suspects, Naira Marley, Sam Larry.

He also told the Coroner that investigation also revealed that Naira Marley and Sam Larry were not in the country on the day Mohbad died, stressing that this was confirmed with immigration authorities.

The IPO further stated that following the death of Mohbad, his father was invited and he told them that his son was administered an injection that killed him.

Ajibola said further investigation revealed that after a gig held September on 10 in Ikorodu, an altercation occurred between Primeboy and the deceased when Mohbad was about leaving the venue, having finished his show.

He said Mohbad at that time was with his wife, personal assistant and his driver.

He said as Mohbad made to punch Primeboy, he dodged, and his punch hit the glass of a jeep, and that the deceased was injured.

The police officer claimed that investigation revealed that the wound festered because it was not taken care of as a result of which the nurse who administered anti-tetanus injection was invited.

The IPO said investigation revealed that there had been several instances of bullying of the deceased in the past but that that was not the cause of his death.

He maintained that there were no traces of self- medication on Mohbad prior to the injection administered on him by the nurse and that investigation was still ongoing in the matter.

Lead counsel to the state Akin George expressed reservation against the police for not forwarding the preliminary report of their investigation to the Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP).

George said the report of the autopsy was very important in the matter particularly to many other interested respondents including counsel to the family, Mrs Falana, wife of the deceased, his father among others.

Magistrate Sotobi agreed with the submission of the state and urged the police investigators to fasten their actions.

She said there was a need, “for all respondents to know how, when. why, what and who” killed the deceased.

She said this had become important so that the body of Mohbad could be given a befitting burial.

She tasked them all to give their maximum cooperation so as to achieve speedy justice in the matter and ensure Mohbad’s remains are finally laid to rest.

Magistrate Sotobi then adjourned further hearing in the matter to October 25.(www.naija247news.com).