Geopolitics

Israel warns Hezbollah to stay out of Gaza war

By: Naija247news

Date:

The national security adviser to Israeli PM Netanyahu has said hostilities involving Lebanon’s Hezbollah, occurring simultaneously with the Gaza conflict, seemed to be under control.

However, he warned the group against taking any actions that might result in Lebanon’s “devastation.”

“We hope Hezbollah won’t, de facto, bring about the destruction of Lebanon, because if there is a war there the result will be no less,” Tzachi Hanegbi said during a televised briefing.

Israel was focusing on the war in Gaza, Hanegbi said, and “trying not to be drawn into a two-front war”.

The national security advisor noted that the more limited fighting across the Lebanese border showed Hezbollah was staying “under the escalation threshold”.

Hezbollah claims responsibility for attack on Israeli positions
Saudi Arabia Score Late To Snatch Draw Against Super Eagles
