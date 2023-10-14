Menu
Geopolitics

“Israel Discovers Bodies of Abducted Hostages

By: News Wire

Date:

Israel announced today that the bodies of several hostages, who were reportedly abducted by Hamas militants, were discovered during recent operations within the Gaza Strip.



Lieutenant Colonel Peter Lerner, a military spokesman, confirmed the findings, further emphasizing that Hamas has been the target of a series of air raids, including strikes on key installations such as drone facilities, naval bases, and command centers.

The Israeli government has extended the evacuation window for civilians in the northern regions of Gaza, urging them to move to safer areas as preparations for a potential ground offensive continue.

Foreign ministry spokesman Lior Haiat clarified that the intention is not to force Palestinians out of Gaza entirely but to ensure their safety by encouraging their relocation away from areas that could potentially be exploited by Hamas for militant activities.

