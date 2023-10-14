Menu
“Israel Adesanya Takes Break from Fighting…

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

…After Loss and Faces DUI Sentencing”

Israel Adesanya, the former UFC middleweight champion, recently disclosed his decision to take an extended break from fighting following his defeat to Sean Strickland. Despite facing potential jail time for drunk driving, Adesanya remains committed to returning to the sport after his hiatus.

Adesanya, 34, conveyed his intention to focus on self-care and lifestyle adjustments to prepare for the future during an interview with The Rock FM in New Zealand.

He highlighted the toll of consecutive fights on his body and emphasized the necessity of taking time to recuperate before resuming his career.

Adesanya’s DUI incident on August 19 has resulted in a potential three-month jail term or a fine of up to $2,680 (£2,210).

Admitting his mistake, he issued an apology to his community, family, and team, emphasizing the gravity of his actions and their potential influence on his followers.

He is scheduled for sentencing on January 10.

Election will be free, fair and credible, Uzodimma assures Imo electorate
“Israel Discovers Bodies of Abducted Hostages
