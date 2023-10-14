Iran tells Israel to stop before ‘it’s too late’

Iran: Israel must stop ‘war crimes’ before it’s ‘too late’

Iran demanded that Israel to stop its attacks on Gaza, warning the war could expand to other parts of the Middle East if Hezbollah joins the battle, adding Israel may suffer “a huge earthquake”.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian told reporters in Beirut that Lebanon’s Hezbollah group has taken all the scenarios of a war into consideration, and Israel should stop its attacks on Gaza immediately.

Amir-Abdollahian said he met Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.

“I know about the scenarios that Hezbollah has put in place. Any step the resistance [Hezbollah] will take will cause a huge earthquake in the Zionist entity,” he said.

“I want to warn the war criminals and those who support this entity before it’s too late to stop the crimes against civilians in Gaza, because it might be too late in few hours.”