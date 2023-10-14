Germany’s Scholz says important to avoid Hezbollah intervention

Olaf Scholz, the chancellor of Germany, has held a phone conversation with Netanyahu during which he reiterated that his country “stands unwaveringly at Israel’s side”, according to a spokesperson.

The two also agreed it was important to avoid a wider war in the region as well as Hezbollah’s intervention in the conflict, the spokesperson said.

There have been several bouts of cross-border exchange of fire between the Lebanese group and Israeli forces since Hamas’s attack last week.