Politics & Govt News

FCT Minister, Wike Sets Up Two Joint Task Forces To Tackle Robbery, Kidnappings In Abuja

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Oct 14,2023.

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has set up two joint security task forces to ensure the safety and security of residents of the FCT.

The Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, Haruna Garba, made this known while briefing journalists on the outcome of the FCT Security Council meeting in Abuja on Friday.

Garba said that one of them was a Joint Task Force, consisting of all security agencies in the FCT, on “one chance” activities.

The other, he said, is a Joint Task Force to curtail the activities of armed robbers, kidnappers and all forms of crimes within the FCT and its environment.

According to him, the goal is to flush out criminal elements from the FCT, stop cross-border crimes and curb the activities of “one chance” in the FCT.

“The FCT security council meeting, headed by Wike, met this afternoon and discussed ways and means of ensuring safety and security in FCT.

“Some of the ‘one chance’ operators have been arrested and would be prosecuted after investigations are concluded

He assured residents of FCT of the resolve to curtail all forms of criminality within the FCT and its environment.

The commissioner assured FCT residents that the task force would crack down on the activities of “one chance” elements in the FCT.

"Residents will see significant improvement in the coming days," he declared.

Poultry association loses N6bn to fuel subsidy removal, cash crunch
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

