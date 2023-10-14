Menu
FBN Holdings target N138bn from Rights Issue

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

…basis of 1 new ordinary share for every 4 held

The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) trading license holders have been notified that FBN Holdings Plc (FBN Holdco) has through its stockbrokers, FBNQuest Securities Limited, submitted an application to Nigerian Exchange Limited for the approval and listing of a Rights Issue.

The FBN Holdco Rights Issue of 8,973,823,198 ordinary shares of 50 kobo each comes at N15.50 per share.

The Rights Issue is on the basis of 1 new ordinary share for every 4 ordinary shares held as at the close of business on Monday October 9, 2023.

The qualification date for the Rights Issue is October 9, 2023.

