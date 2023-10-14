2023 BET Hip-Hop Award: Burna Boy’s Seven Nominations Lose Out

Grammy-winning Nigerian artiste, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, failed to win in any of his seven nominations at the 2023 BET Hip-Hop Awards.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The awards ceremony was held on October 3 at Atlanta’s Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center and was later broadcast on Tuesday, October 10.

Burna Boy was toppled by American rapper Kendrick Lamar in the categories of Hip Hop Artist of the Year, Lyricist of the Year, and Best Live Performer of the Year.

He also lost the Hustler of the Year award to 50 Cent and the Best Collaboration of the Year award for his track ‘Sittin’ On Top Of The World’ starring 21 Savage to Lil Durk and J. Cole’s ‘All My Life.’

Burna Boy’s hard luck continued in the categories of Best Hip Hop Video for ‘Sittin’ On Top Of The World,’ which he lost to Lil Uzi Vert’s ‘Just Wanna Rock,’ and Song of the Year, which he also lost to the same song.

Kendrick Lamar, on the other hand, was the night’s outstanding winner, taking home four trophies. He won every award he was nominated for, including Hip Hop Artist of the Year, Lyricist of the Year, Best Live Performer, and Video Director of the Year, which he shared with his colleague Dave Free.

In the Best International Flow category, Ghanaian music sensation Black Sherif triumphed over South Africa’s late AKA and K.O, France’s Gazo and Ninho, the UK’s J Hus, Central Cee, and others.

See full list below…

Album of the Year

Anyways, Life’s Great, GloRilla

Breezy, Chris Brown

God Did, DJ Khaled

Her Loss, Drake & 21 Savage

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, Kendrick Lamar

WINNER (TIE): Renaissance, Beyoncé

WINNER (TIE): SOS, SZA

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

Ari Lennox

Beyoncé

Coco Jones

H.E.R.

Lizzo

WINNER: SZA

Tems

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

Blxst

Brent Faiyaz

Burna Boy

WINNER (TIE): Chris Brown

Drake

The Weeknd

WINNER (TIE): Usher

Best Group

City Girls

WINNER: Drake & 21 Savage

Dvsn

FLO

Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin

Quavo & Takeoff

Wanmor

Best Collaboration

“Big Energy (Remix),” Latto & Mariah Carey feat. DJ Khaled

“Boy’s A Liar Pt. 2,” Pinkpantheress & Ice Spice

“Call Me Every Day,” Chris Brown feat. Wizkid

“Can’t Stop Won’t Stop,” King Combs feat. Kodak Black

“Creepin’,” Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage

“F.N.F. (Let’s Go),” Hitkidd & GloRilla

“Tomorrow 2,” GloRilla & Cardi B

WINNER: “Wait For U,” Future feat. Drake & Tems

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

Cardi B

Coi Leray

GloRilla

Ice Spice

WINNER: Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

21 Savage

Drake

Future

J. Cole

Jack Harlow

WINNER: Kendrick Lamar

Lil Baby

Video of the Year

“We (Warm Embrace),” Chris Brown

“2 Million Up,” Peezy, Jeezy & Real Boston Richey feat. Rob49

“About Damn Time,” Lizzo

“Bad Habit,” Steve Lacy

“First Class,” Harlow

WINNER: “Kill Bill,” SZA

“Tomorrow 2,” GloRilla & Cardi B

Video Director of the Year

A$AP Rocky for AWGE

Benny Boom

Burna Boy

Cole Bennett

Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar

Director X

WINNER: Teyana “Spike Tey” Taylor

Best New Artist

Ambré

WINNER: Coco Jones

Doechii

FLO

GloRilla

Ice Spice

Lola Brooke

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

WINNER: “Bless Me,” Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin

“Finished (Live),” Tamela Mann

“I’ve Got Joy,” CeCe Winans

“Kingdom,” Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin feat. Naomi Raine & Chandler Moore

“New,” Tye Tribbett

“One Moment From Glory,” Yolanda Adams

“The Better Benediction (Pt.2),” PJ Morton feat. Lisa Knowles-Smith, Le’andria Johnson, Keke Wyatt, Kierra Sheard & Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Viewer’s Choice Award

“About Damn Time,” Lizzo

WINNER: “Break My Soul,” Beyoncé

“First Class,” Jack Harlow

“Jimmy Cooks,” Drake feat 21 Savage

“Kill Bill,” SZA

“Last Last,” Burna Boy

“Super Freaky Girl,” Nicki Minaj

“Wait For U,” Future feat. Drake & Tems

Best International Act

Aya Nakamura (France)

Ayra Starr (Nigeria)

WINNER: Burna Boy (Nigeria)

Central Cee (UK)

Ella Mai (UK)

Ko (South Africa)

L7nnon (Brazil)

Stormzy (UK)

Tiakola (France)

Uncle Waffles (Swaziland)

Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act

Asake (Nigeria)

Camidoh (Ghana)

Flo (UK)

WINNER: Libianca (Cameroon)

Maureen (France)

MC Ryan SP (Brazil)

Pabi Cooper (South Africa)

Raye (UK)

Werenoi (France)

BET Her

“About Damn Time,” Lizzo

“Boy’s A Liar Pt. 2,” Pinkpantheress & Ice Spice

WINNER: “Break My Soul,” Beyoncé

“Her,” Megan Thee Stallion

“Lift Me Up,” Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From And Inspired By – Rihanna & Ludwig Göransson

“Players,” Coi Leray

“Special,” Lizzo

Best Movie

WINNER: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Creed 3

Emancipation

Nope

The Woman King

Till

Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody

Best Actor

Amin Joseph

Brian Tyree Henry

WINNER: Damson Idris

Daniel Kaluuya

Demetrius ‘Lil Meech’ Flenory Jr.

Donald Glover

Michael B. Jordan

Best Actress

WINNER: Angela Bassett

Coco Jones

Janelle James

Janelle Monáe

Keke Palmer

Viola Davis

Zendaya

Youngstars Award

Akira Akbar

Alaya High

Demi Singleton

Genesis Denise

WINNER: Marsai Martin

Thaddeus J. Mixson

Young Dylan

Sportswoman of the Year Award

Alexis Morris

Allyson Felix

WINNER: Angel Reese

Candace Parker

Naomi Osaka

Serena Williams

Sha’carri Richardson

Sportsman of the Year Award

Aaron Judge

Bubba Wallace

Gervonta Davis

WINNER: Jalen Hurts

Lebron James

Patrick Mahomes

Stephen Curry