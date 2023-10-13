You’re Passing Bills Without Prior Notification, History Will Judge You – Senators Tells Akpabi

Oct 13,2023.Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!
Nigerian Senators have accused Senate President, Godswill Akpabio of passing bill without properly informing everyone in the Senate.
In a video from today’s sitting, Senator Ali Ndume of Borno (APC) said that the Senate President passes bills without contributions from Senators.
“You are just passing bills without prior notification , even money bills, you just pass without anyone’s contribution and within 2 hours. This is not good for Nigeria and history will judge you”, he said.
This is coming weeks after rumours of impeachment process against Akpabio was denied by the Senate.(www.naija247news.com)