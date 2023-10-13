You’re Passing Bills Without Prior Notification, History Will Judge You – Senators Tells Akpabi

Oct 13,2023.

Nigerian Senators have accused Senate President, Godswill Akpabio of passing bill without properly informing everyone in the Senate.

In a video from today’s sitting, Senator Ali Ndume of Borno (APC) said that the Senate President passes bills without contributions from Senators.

“You are just passing bills without prior notification , even money bills, you just pass without anyone’s contribution and within 2 hours. This is not good for Nigeria and history will judge you”, he said.

This is coming weeks after rumours of impeachment process against Akpabio was denied by the Senate.(www.naija247news.com)