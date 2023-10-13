Menu
You’re Passing Bills Without Prior Notification, History Will Judge You – Senators Tells Akpabi

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Oct 13,2023.

Nigerian Senators have accused Senate President, Godswill Akpabio of passing bill without properly informing everyone in the Senate.

In a video from today’s sitting, Senator Ali Ndume of Borno (APC) said that the Senate President passes bills without contributions from Senators.

“You are just passing bills without prior notification , even money bills, you just pass without anyone’s contribution and within 2 hours. This is not good for Nigeria and history will judge you”, he said.

This is coming weeks after rumours of impeachment process against Akpabio was denied by the Senate.(www.naija247news.com)

Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

