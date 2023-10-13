Menu
Women think opposite of reality – Burna Boy

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

October 13, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Grammy-winning Nigerian singer, Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, has asserted that women think opposite of reality most of the time.

He made the assertion while speaking on the inspiration behind his hit song ‘City Boys’ in a recent interview with Kiss FM London, United Kingdom.

He said being a ‘City Boy’ means putting yourself first in relationship with the female folk.

Burna Boy said,

“City Boy is every guy that puts himself first. I mean about relationships between us and females. It’s not about putting yourself first in the grand scheme of things.

“Me being a City Boy, right? If I say you know what? I’m going take everyone here shopping right now. We all go and you all get what you want. Why did I do that? I did that simply because it was some fly sh*t to do. And I feel fly about it. You get me? That’s City Boy’s feeling. It wasn’t about you. It was really about me doing some fly sh*t.

“Women think the opposite of what things really are most of the time. If it was a city girl, she would tell you the opposite. She wouldn’t get the logic. She would feel like, Oh… After you guys have gone shopping, she might feel like you are finenessed. That’s city girl.”(www.naija247news.com).

Lagos state government seals Mile 12, Owode Onirin market over environmental offences
