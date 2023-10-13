We Might Wake Up One Morning And Discover That Senate Has Sold Our Destinies – Bwala

Oct 13,2023.

Daniel Bwala, a lawyer and aide to Atiku Abubakar has reacted to the video of a lawmaker accusing the senate president, Godswill Akpabio of passing bills without careful consideration. In the viral video, the senator accused Akpabio of not allowing fellow senators to contribute before bills are passed. He said some bills that have to do with money matters are speedily passed

We have been ambushed all the time that sensitive bills are brought and are expected to be passed with the speed of light,” he said. The lawmaker said it is not good for the country and history would judge Akpabio if he continues passing bills in such a way. However, Akpabio insisted that Nigerians and history would remember him for good because the bills are speedily passed for the good of the country.

Sharing the video on his X account, Bwala lamented that Nigerians might wake up one day and discover that a bill has been passed to sell their destinies.

According to him, “This is the sorry state of the 10th Senate. Not from my mouth, but from a member of the 10th Senate. One day we might wake up in the morning to find that a bill has been passed to sell our destinies (God forbid). It shall not be our portion.”(www.naija247news.com)