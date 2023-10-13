Troops rescue 17 kidnapped victims in Kebbi

October 13, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Quick Response Force (QRF) of the Joint Task Force North West Operation HADARIN DAJI deployed at Malekachi in Kebbi State in a timely and swift response to distress call has successfully rescued 17 kidnapped victims and captured operational motorcycles from terrorists during a rescue operation.

Force Information Officer Operation HADARIN DAJI, Captain Yahaya Ibrahim, who disclosed this in a statement on Friday, said the feat was achieved at the dark hours on the 12 October 2023 when troops of Operation HADARIN DAJI deployed at Malekachi conducted a rescue operation following credible information that terrorists had kidnapped unspecified numbers of persons at Kanya village of Danko- Wasagu LGA of Kebbi state and trying to cross with the victims towards Niger state.

“Troops swiftly mobilized and laid ambush at the suspected routes and crossing point to be used by the terrorists at Karenbana village. Subsequently, troops fire power superiority forced the terrorists to abandon the victims and escaped with gunshot wounds leading to the rescue of 17 kidnapped victims,” the statement read.

“The rescued victims comprised 6 females and 11 males including a police personnel who were kidnapped at Danko- Wasagu. The rescued victims were handed over to the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) at Bena to reunite them with their families. Also troops recovered 5 Motorcycles which were burnt,”

The Commander Joint Task Force North West Operation HADARIN DAJI Major General Godwin Mutkut has commended the timely response of the troops, charged them to do more and continue to deny the terrorists any freedom of action.

He further commended the timely information provided by the people which has led to the rescue of the victims.

He urged them to be more vigilant and quickly report to the troops any activities of the terrorists within their communities.(www.naija247news.com).