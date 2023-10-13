Menu
Tinubu has been super fair to the South East- Senator Ifeanyi Ubah says after defecting from YPP to APC

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Oct 13,2023.

Senator Ifeanyi Ubah says the Bola Tinubu presidency has been super fair to the South-East and that the President has more ‘’good things” in stock for the region.

Ubah, who represents Anambra South in the upper chambers said this on Channels TV last night hours after he dumped the YPP and defected to the ruling APC.

For someone winning election back to back, you know that you must be close to your people and you must always consult widely with your people. So for me to join the APC, I did my consultation and then I listened to the voice of my people.

If you look at the APC today, you will discover that the President [Bola Tinubu] has been super fair to the South-East irrespective of our votes during the elections. Giving us the minister of works [David Umahi] is something that would not have been possible in the past. [There are] other appointments that are coming and so many other good things he wants to do for our people.” he said.

Ubah added that the region has much to benefit from keying into the APC and does not want the South-East to be left behind.

“So, it is very important for us now to join the centre party so that we would not be left behind. The entire South-East is joining where I am going. Just watch and see what is going to be in the next few weeks,” he noted, saying some of the people expected to join the APC include senators and other major stakeholders in the South-East.(www.naija247news.com)

Ikpeazu’s former Commissioner, Otti’s aide trade words over contract costs
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

