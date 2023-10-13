Tinubu Approves Over 260 Emergency Federal Road Repairs Worth N217 Billion

Oct 13,2023.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Thursday approved emergency repairs on 260 roads across the 36 States of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

David Umahi, Minister of Works, who disclosed this in a chat with newsmen after a meeting with the President at the presidential villa, Abuja, also noted that about N217 billion will be required for the intervention including upgrades.

According to the Minister, Tinubu also approved the resurfacing of the 3rd Mainland Bridge, construction of Lekki deep seaport road, re-construction of two collapsed bridges in Enugu and reconstruction of two locations on the Onitsha-Owerri Road.

Other roads approved for construction include the upgrading of the ongoing Abuja-Keffi-Akwanga-Lafia road, dualization of the Lafia by-pass.

I’ve always commended Mr President for his deep interest in reinstating most of our roads in the country. Everyday we get a lot of concerns from the public on the very deplorable situation of our roads, but there is no paper I brought in respect of that that Mr President has not approved.

“Just yesterday he approved over 260 road interventions across the 36 states and the FCT. You’ll recall that last week he approved a lot of emergency roads and bridges repairs; we have three bridges that collapsed on the Southwest roads, he approved for reconstruction immediately. We have the Shendam- Lafia that collapsed, we also have the approval for its repairs.

“We have about 17 points along the East-West Road that have been destroyed by flood, Mr President has approved and released money for the immediate repairs. Of course, the Third Mainland Bridge’s resurfacing and repairs of some noticeable deflections have to be done under the deck on top of the water with equipment, he has also approved that.

“Two bridges that collapsed in Enugu, approved by Mr President; the two locations on the Onitsha-Owerri Road, Mr President approved the reconstruction; Lokoja-Abuja Road, Mr President approved the reconstruction.

“I can name them, apart from the 260 emergency repairs all over the country that are worth about N217 billion, so I’m quite glad.

“This afternoon again, Mr President approved upgrading the Abuja-Keffi-Akwanga-Lafia Road; of course, it’s ongoing, but it’s a PPP with the Chinese, and we’re paying 15%.

“Also, the construction of the Lafia Bypass Dualisation from Makurdi, through Oturkpo, through Oboloafor, down to 9th Mile, is a major one, but Mr President has approved it. The China EXIMBank is also financing this Lafia-Keffi Road is also financed by Chinese EXIMBank.

“Then the of 7th AXA Road, Lekki Deep Seaport (access), in Lagos. You know the Lagos State government is building the deep seaport, meaning that all the cargoes that cannot berth at the existing ports in Lagos can now come to that location, and that’s where the Dangote Refinery is located.

“I saw thousands and thousands of well-established companies that are already installing their equipment there. It’s to be a huge free trade zone. So Mr President has approved that I should go ahead and sign the MoU and that it should be programmed for priority in our business with the Chinese.”

The works minister further revealed that President Tinubu has approved the reconstitution of the Board of the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA), with the aim of speeding up road maintenance nationwide.

“Let me also announce that Mr President approved the reconstitution of the FERMA Board, and this is very good for us, this is so that work can now get a bit more serious with FERMA in terms of very prompt maintenance of the roads”, he added.(www.naija247news.com)