Political parties

Stop passing bills without our input, Senator Ndume, others, knock Akpabio

By: Naija247news

Date:

Senator Ali Ndume from the Borno South Senatorial District criticizes Senate President Godswill Akpabio for approving the passage of executive bills without involving other members, as captured in a video from the recent sitting. The Peoples Democratic Party’s Senator Ogoshi Onawo, representing Nasarawa State, also joins in condemning Akpabio’s rushed approach to passing vital bills, citing concerns about the potential adverse impact on the nation’s welfare.

“Critical bills are introduced and rushed through at lightning speed, which is detrimental to the country,” expressed Senator Onawo during the session.

To this, Akpabio responded, “If the bills we pass are beneficial for the country, history will vindicate me. I do not believe we would pass a bill that does not serve the interests of Nigerians. Your point is duly noted.”

