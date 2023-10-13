“Sterling Holdings Launches The Alternative Bank with Sustainable and Ethical Principles”

The Sterling Financial Holdings has introduced The Alternative Bank, its ethical banking subsidiary, across three major cities in Nigeria, namely Lagos, Abuja, and Kano. At the launch events, executives emphasized the bank’s aim to foster shared prosperity and sustainable wealth creation through a unique partnership model with customers, eliminating interest charges and promoting social and environmental responsibility.

The initiative showcased various digital products, including AltMall for e-commerce, AltInvest for ethical retail investments, AltPower for affordable renewable energy solutions, AltDrive for vehicle financing, and WasteBanc for waste monetization. Upholding a zero-interest banking principle, The Alternative Bank aims to drive responsible investments and support positive social and environmental impacts.

Furthermore, the bank recently introduced AltCoin, enabling investors to preserve and grow their wealth through gold investments. Originally established as Sterling Alternative Finance in 2014, The Alternative Bank now operates as the non-interest banking subsidiary of Sterling Financial Holdings, while Sterling Bank Limited continues to offer conventional banking services.