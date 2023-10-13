South-East Plans to Advocate for Nnamdi Kanu’s Release, States Ifeanyi Ubah

Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, representing Anambra South Senatorial District, has disclosed that the South-East region intends to appeal to the Federal Government for the release of Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), from detention.

When asked about the likelihood of Kanu’s release on Channels Television’s Politics Today, Ubah responded affirmatively, stating, “Definitely.” He expressed his belief that with consultations and discussions, the government would begin to consider this course of action, even though the government cannot unilaterally decide due to ongoing court proceedings.

Ubah emphasized that Kanu’s prolonged detention contributes to the insecurity issues in the South-East. However, he remains optimistic that collaborative efforts will address the security concerns in the region.

In his words, “We spoke on many issues, not only insecurity. We discussed insecurity; it was one of the focused infrastructures, but most importantly, even looking at the stability of the southeast and my state – our detained brother, Nnamdi Kanu.”

He further explained that the South-East is raising these concerns in pursuit of peace, tranquility, and stability in the region, as they want people to return to the area without the disruptions caused by events like sit-at-home protests.

The Supreme Court has set December 15 as the date for delivering its judgment on the appeal seeking Nnamdi Kanu’s release, which will be a significant development in this case.