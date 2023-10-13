Menu
Search
Subscribe
Political parties

South-East Plans to Advocate for Nnamdi Kanu’s Release, States Ifeanyi Ubah

By: Kudirat Bukola

Date:

Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, representing Anambra South Senatorial District, has disclosed that the South-East region intends to appeal to the Federal Government for the release of Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), from detention.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

When asked about the likelihood of Kanu’s release on Channels Television’s Politics Today, Ubah responded affirmatively, stating, “Definitely.” He expressed his belief that with consultations and discussions, the government would begin to consider this course of action, even though the government cannot unilaterally decide due to ongoing court proceedings.

Ubah emphasized that Kanu’s prolonged detention contributes to the insecurity issues in the South-East. However, he remains optimistic that collaborative efforts will address the security concerns in the region.

In his words, “We spoke on many issues, not only insecurity. We discussed insecurity; it was one of the focused infrastructures, but most importantly, even looking at the stability of the southeast and my state – our detained brother, Nnamdi Kanu.”

He further explained that the South-East is raising these concerns in pursuit of peace, tranquility, and stability in the region, as they want people to return to the area without the disruptions caused by events like sit-at-home protests.

The Supreme Court has set December 15 as the date for delivering its judgment on the appeal seeking Nnamdi Kanu’s release, which will be a significant development in this case.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Nigeria to Face Hosts Cote d’Ivoire in 2023 AFCON Group Stage Draw
Kudirat Bukola
Kudirat Bukolahttp://thenationonlineng.net

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigeria to Face Hosts Cote d’Ivoire in 2023 AFCON Group Stage Draw

Emman Tochi -
In the draw for the 2023 African Cup of...

Bola Tinubu administration has better economic plans for South East region – Ifeanyi Ubah

Emman Tochi -
Ifeanyi Ubah Applauds Tinubu's Fairness to South-East, Foresees Positive...

FULL LIST: Group Stage Draws For 2023 AFCON

Emman Tochi -
The 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) recently conducted...

Woman Allegedly Bath Husband With Hot Oil

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Oct 12,2023. A woman identified as Mrs. Hope Nwala from...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Nigeria to Face Hosts Cote d’Ivoire in 2023 AFCON Group Stage Draw

FootBall 0
In the draw for the 2023 African Cup of...

Bola Tinubu administration has better economic plans for South East region – Ifeanyi Ubah

Tinubunomics Policies 0
Ifeanyi Ubah Applauds Tinubu's Fairness to South-East, Foresees Positive...

FULL LIST: Group Stage Draws For 2023 AFCON

FootBall 0
The 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) recently conducted...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com
Verified by MonsterInsights