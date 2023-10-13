Singer Davido and Wife Chioma Shares Moment with their twins

October 13, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, on the 9th of October, 2023 was in the news for welcoming a set of twins with his celebrity chef wife, Chioma.

Naija247news gathered that Davido and Chioma welcomed their new babies on Monday in the United States of America.

A popular Nigerian Evangelist, Gospel Agochukwu shared a hint about the delivery in a post on his Church’s official Facebook page on Tuesday morning.

In a video shared on X formerly known as Twitter, Davido’s wife, Chioma held the twins as she smiled alongside Davido, Davido’s father, and other well-wishers.(www.naija247news.com).