EntertainmentMusic

Singer Davido and Wife Chioma Shares Moment with their twins

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

October 13, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, on the 9th of October, 2023 was in the news for welcoming a set of twins with his celebrity chef wife, Chioma.

Naija247news gathered that Davido and Chioma welcomed their new babies on Monday in the United States of America.

A popular Nigerian Evangelist, Gospel Agochukwu shared a hint about the delivery in a post on his Church’s official Facebook page on Tuesday morning.

In a video shared on X formerly known as Twitter, Davido’s wife, Chioma held the twins as she smiled alongside Davido, Davido’s father, and other well-wishers.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

