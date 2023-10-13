Menu
Paul Okoye’s girlfriend reacts to pregnancy rumor

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

October 13, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The girlfriend of artist Paul Okoye, aka Rudeboy, Ivy Ifeoma, has responded to circulating pregnancy rumors about her.

Paul Okoye’s lover, Ivy Ifeoma debunked the false allegation in a TikTok video. Ivy’s post was in response to an earlier clip in which she could be seen softly cradling her stomach.

This unassuming act set off a flurry of speculations and speculation, with many people speculating that she might be pregnant with Rudeboy’s baby.

She expressed amazement at the substantial number of womb watchers on social media in her video.

Her words are:

“The number of womb monitors on this social media is just alarming abeg. Una well done o, my people 😌”. (www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

