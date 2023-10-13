Menu
State of The NationNigeria Metro News

Osun building collapse kills two, Injures four 

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

October 13, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Two women have died, while four others were injured when a church building collapsed in Ikirun, headquarters of Ifelodun local government area of Osun State.

The incident happened in the Eweta area of Ikirun, on Wednesday evening, October 11, 2023.

Confirming the incident, the NSCDC Public Relations officer, Osun state command, Mrs. Kehinde Adeleke said the building located behind Eweta community primary school collapsed at 6.45.pm.

She said that the owner of the building is among the two persons who lost their lives in the incident.

Adeleke said that four victims who were under the debris were rescued by concerned residents in the community and taken to hospital.

“Two women died this morning; one of them is the owner of the building. Four people were receiving treatment in hospital. All of them are are in crucial condition,” she added.  (www.naija247news.com).

