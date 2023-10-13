Menu
Ogun Police arrest man for raping benefactor’s 13-year-old daughter

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

October 13, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Ogun state police command has arrested a 29-year-old man identified as Tayo Adeleke for allegedly defiling his benefactor’s 13-year-old daughter.

The suspect was caught in the act inside the room of the minor’s mother in Monico area of Ogijo, Ogun State on October 9, 2023. The minor’s mother had returned late from work when she noticed that the light in her apartment had been switched off. The lady who felt it was odd, turned on the light and saw the suspect defiling the minor.

Tayo who recently completed his NYSC, was accommodated by the family of the minor before being nabbed in the heinous act.

“The family has been the most accommodating since his youth service programme. They fed him and were even thinking of getting him a job after his NYSC. He betrayed everyone.”

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Omolola Odutola, who confirmed the incident, said the case would be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Eleweran, Abeokuta, once the preliminary investigation was completed.

Odutola said;

“The suspect has been arrested after the incident was reported by the mother of the victim.” (www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

spot_imgspot_img

