News Analysis

Nigeria’s NNPC buying fuel with cash, rather than crude, in post-reform shift

By: Joseph Adam

Date:

Nigeria Shifts to Cash Purchases for Fuel Amid Post-Reform Changes

In a significant departure from the norm, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has recently resorted to purchasing gasoline through cash tenders rather than the conventional oil swaps, marking a pivotal shift in their procurement strategy, according to reliable sources familiar with the matter.

The latest tender for gasoline procurement, scheduled for delivery in November, has already concluded, with indications suggesting that NNPC is poised to settle its lingering debts associated with the protracted oil swap arrangements by the end of the following month.

President Bola Tinubu’s push to phase out costly fuel subsidies has propelled this reform, aimed at bolstering the financial stability of Nigeria, the continent’s leading oil exporter. While the move has been hailed as a positive step, concerns linger regarding its long-term sustainability, as pointed out by Cheta Nwanze, a prominent figure at Lagos-based SBM Intelligence.

The previous year witnessed NNPC struggling to contribute to the government’s revenue, largely due to the extensive utilization of its crude oil reserves in the context of oil-for-gasoline swaps. Debts amounting to approximately $3 billion, owed to traders, are anticipated to be settled by November, marking an essential milestone in the ongoing transformation.

Despite these efforts, NNPC continues to operate as the sole gasoline importer, grappling with challenges such as foreign exchange shortages and restrictions on effective pump prices, hampering private importers from engaging in the fuel market.

Additionally, the government’s prioritization of aligning the official naira rate with the parallel market reflects the administration’s commitment to stabilizing the economy, even as the naira faced record lows against the dollar in recent times.

Joseph Adam
Joseph Adamhttps://naija247news.com/

