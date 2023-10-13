Menu
Nigeria Stock Exchange

Nigerian Stock market rises marginally further by 0.05%

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

October 13, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Transactions on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange on Thursday closed on a positive note as The All Share Index grew by 0.05% to close at 67,133.19 points from the previous close of 67,100.49 points.

The Market Capitalisation appreciated by 0.05% to close at N36.883 trillion from the previous close of N36.865 trillion, thereby gaining N18 billion.

An aggregate of 410 million units of shares were traded in 5,588 deals, valued at N4.5 billion.

The Market Breadth closed positive as 22 equities appreciated in their share prices against 9 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

THOMAWYAT led other gainers with 9.79% growth to close at N2.58 from the previous close of N2.35.

COURTVILLE and DEAPCAP among other gainers also grew their share prices by 8.77% and 8.00% respectively.

Percentage Losers

Cornerstone Insurance led other price decliners as it shed 6.06% of its share price to close at N1.55 from the previous close of N1.65.

MANSARD and Regency Alliance among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 3.61% and 2.86% respectively.

Volume Drivers

Fidelity Bank traded about 61.8 million units of its shares in 245 deals, valued at about N512 million.

ACCESSCORP traded about 54 million units of its shares in 449 deals, valued at N860 million.

UBA traded about 28.8 million units of its shares in 335 deals, valued at about N503 million.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

