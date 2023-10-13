Menu
Nigerian Navy Ship Apprehends Boat Loaded With Contraband

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

October 13, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Commander, NNS BEECROFT, Commodore Kolawole Oguntuga, said the team during a routine patrol on Oct. 11, apprehended a boat carrying contraband.

Commodore Kolawole Oguntuga, said in a statement on Thursday in Lagos, by the Base Information Officer, Sub-Lt. Happiness Collins that the team has apprehended a wooden fishing boat laden with 44 bags of parboiled rice in the creeks of Agbara, Lagos State.

Oguntuga said the NNS BEECROFT’s teamhas intercepted a boat alleged to be smuggling in foreign rice from neighboring West African countries, into Nigeria.

“The occupants, upon sighting the patrol team abandoned the boat and fled.

“The patrol team effectively secured the boat and off-loaded a total of 44 bags of parboiled rice.

“Following established protocols, the 44 bags of rice were transported to NNS BEECROFT Base and handed over to officials of the Nigerian Customs Service for further necessary action,” he said.

The commander said that the Navy would continue to sustain efforts at enforcing custom laws and assist to uphold government policies which included empowering small and medium scale enterprises to flourish.

“The action of the Nigerian Navy at confiscating contraband, particularly the prevention of importation of foreign rice into the country will undoubtedly boost efforts of local farmers towards revenue generation.

 

“This is necessary to ameliorate poverty and food insecurity for economic prosperity,” he said.

Oguntuga added the Navy, under the watch of the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Adm. Emmanuel Ogalla, remained resolute at curbing all forms of maritime crimes toward bolstering national security and stability. (www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

