Nigeria to Face Hosts Cote d’Ivoire in 2023 AFCON Group Stage Draw

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

In the draw for the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON), Nigeria has been placed in Group A, where they will compete against the host nation, Cote d’Ivoire. The draw took place at the Parc Des Expositions in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire, on Thursday.

Joining Nigeria and Cote d’Ivoire in Group A are Guinea-Bissau and Equatorial Guinea. This sets the stage for an exciting competition.

Nigeria, positioned in Pot 2 during the draw event, had previously faced Guinea-Bissau in the qualification race for this AFCON, ultimately topping the group standings. In the last edition of the tournament held in Cameroon, Nigeria defeated Guinea-Bissau 2-0.

The host nation, Cote d’Ivoire, has a history with the three-time African champions, with their last encounter dating back to 2013 when Nigeria triumphed 2-1 in the quarter-finals en route to winning the continental trophy.

Senegal currently holds the title of defending champions, having emerged victorious in the previous competition by defeating Egypt in Cameroon. The 2023 AFCON promises to be a thrilling event, with an array of strong teams set to compete.

Twenty-four teams are set to participate in this delayed competition, originally scheduled for this year but rescheduled due to the 2022 World Cup, which took place in December. The 2023 AFCON is now eagerly anticipated to unfold between January 13 and February 11, 2024.

