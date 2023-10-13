“Nigeria Awards First Petroleum Exploration Licence under 2021 Petroleum Act”

..Expects Oil Sector Investment Boost”

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Commission recently granted TGS-PetroData Offshore Services Limited the inaugural Petroleum Exploration Licence under the Petroleum Industry Act 2021. This grant aligns with the legal requirements outlined in Sections 71 (1) – (10) of the PIA.

The substantial increase in the country’s oil drilling rigs from 10 in 2022 to 31 in August 2023 has propelled a noticeable surge in crude oil output this September, according to exclusive reports by The PUNCH.

Gbenga Komolafe, the Chief Executive of NUPRC, affirmed that this Petroleum Exploration Licence is part of the agreement between the commission and TGS-PD, specifically tailored for a comprehensive geophysical survey initiative.

Komolafe emphasized the license’s coverage, which spans approximately 56,000 square kilometres of 3D seismic and gravity data, projecting heightened interest and investment in the oil and gas domain.

He clarified that the data acquisition process is crucial for auctioning reserves, leading to development and revenue generation.

Stressing the collaborative nature of the data acquisition under the PEL, Komolafe underscored that it isn’t exclusive but rather speculative and multi-client survey data procured in conjunction with the NUPRC.

He outlined the license’s scope, granting TGS-PetroData Offshore the authority to conduct non-exclusive petroleum exploration operations on a multi-client basis within the licensed area and utilize the amassed 3D seismic and gravity data for crucial geological, geophysical, and reservoir analyses.