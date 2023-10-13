“Neveah Limited Powers Nigeria’s Mining Industry at London Metal Exchange Seminar

Neveah Limited, an indigenous export company, proudly sponsors the ongoing London Metal Exchange Seminar, marking their continuous participation for the third consecutive year. The LME Week, commenced on Monday, is set to conclude on Friday in London. With an impressive annual trade volume of $15.2tn, the London Metal Exchange serves as a pivotal global platform for industrial metals trading and price formation, governed by a robust set of regulations ensuring market stability.

This year, Neveah highlights Nigeria’s significant progress in the solid minerals sector, aiming to position the country as a prominent destination for global investment in the Mining Industry. Managing Director and CEO, Mr. Ibidapo Lawal, emphasizes the company’s commitment to impactful decision-making, emphasizing the immense value derived from such international engagements.

Neveah encourages fellow indigenous businesses to embrace global exposure, recognizing the potential to shape narratives and contribute to Africa’s collective growth.