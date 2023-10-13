Menu
Search
Subscribe
Business News

“Neveah Limited Powers Nigeria’s Mining Industry at London Metal Exchange Seminar

By: Naija247news

Date:

Neveah Limited, an indigenous export company, proudly sponsors the ongoing London Metal Exchange Seminar, marking their continuous participation for the third consecutive year. The LME Week, commenced on Monday, is set to conclude on Friday in London. With an impressive annual trade volume of $15.2tn, the London Metal Exchange serves as a pivotal global platform for industrial metals trading and price formation, governed by a robust set of regulations ensuring market stability.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

This year, Neveah highlights Nigeria’s significant progress in the solid minerals sector, aiming to position the country as a prominent destination for global investment in the Mining Industry. Managing Director and CEO, Mr. Ibidapo Lawal, emphasizes the company’s commitment to impactful decision-making, emphasizing the immense value derived from such international engagements.

Neveah encourages fellow indigenous businesses to embrace global exposure, recognizing the potential to shape narratives and contribute to Africa’s collective growth.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
“Sterling Holdings Launches The Alternative Bank with Sustainable and Ethical Principles”
Next article
“Flour Mills Boosts Backward Integration, Pays N649.9bn to Local Suppliers”
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

“Nigeria Awards First Petroleum Exploration Licence under 2021 Petroleum Act”

Joseph Adam -
..Expects Oil Sector Investment Boost" The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum...

“Flour Mills Boosts Backward Integration, Pays N649.9bn to Local Suppliers”

Godwin Okafor -
Flour Mills of Nigeria has demonstrated notable progress in...

“Sterling Holdings Launches The Alternative Bank with Sustainable and Ethical Principles”

Gbenga Samson -
The Sterling Financial Holdings has introduced The Alternative Bank,...

“Oando Plc Shareholders’ Case Hearing Postponed by Federal High Court”

Joseph Adam -
The Federal High Court, Lagos Division, has postponed the...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

“Nigeria Awards First Petroleum Exploration Licence under 2021 Petroleum Act”

News Analysis 0
..Expects Oil Sector Investment Boost" The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum...

“Flour Mills Boosts Backward Integration, Pays N649.9bn to Local Suppliers”

Financials 0
Flour Mills of Nigeria has demonstrated notable progress in...

“Sterling Holdings Launches The Alternative Bank with Sustainable and Ethical Principles”

Financials 0
The Sterling Financial Holdings has introduced The Alternative Bank,...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com
Verified by MonsterInsights