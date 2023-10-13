Menu
Naira strengthens against Dollar at Investors and Exporters Window

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

October 13, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian Naira strengthened against the Dollar by 2.3 per cent or N17.60 in the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM) on Thursday as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) lifted a ban on the purchase of the greenback in the official market to import 43 specified items after the measure diverted demand to the unregulated market.

The value of the Naira closed at N759.20/$1 compared with the preceding day’s N776.80/$1 despite a significant rise in the value of FX by 1,302.8 per cent or $378.60 million to $407.66 million from the midweek session’s $29.06 million, according to data obtained from the FMDQ Securities Exchange.

In the black market, the value of the domestic currency against the greenback depreciated by N15 to trade at N1,045/$1, in contrast to Wednesday’s exchange rate of N1,030/$1.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

