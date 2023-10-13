Menu
Search
Subscribe
Environment

Lagos state government seals Mile 12, Owode Onirin market over environmental offences

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

October 13, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Lagos State Government has shut down two major markets, the Mile 12 International Market and the Owode Onirin market, both located along Ikorodu Road in the Kosofe Local Government area over environmental offences.

The state Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, disclosed this on social media on Friday morning, October 13.

Wahab said the operation was carried out by the Lagos State Waste Management Authority and the Kick Against Indiscipline task force.

He wrote;

‘’As i instructed, enforcement operatives from LAWMA and KAI in a joint operation in the early hours of today (Friday, October 13) sealed up the Mile 12 International Market and Owode Onirin market along Ikorodu Road for indiscriminate dumping and burning of refuse, filthy environment, blocked and littered drainages, menace of illegal and indiscriminate parking and abandonment

of trucks on the major road, thereby impeding free flow of traffic.”(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Tinubu Approves Over 260 Emergency Federal Road Repairs Worth N217 Billion
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Tinubu Approves Over 260 Emergency Federal Road Repairs Worth N217 Billion

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Oct 13,2023. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Thursday approved emergency...

Mohbad Family Is Dragging Properties With His Wife -Mohbad’s Sister In-law

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
October 13, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. It has been exactly one month...

UNILORIN don invents surgical procedure for treatment of VVF

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
October 13, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Prof. Munirdeen Ijaiya of the Department...

Naira strengthens against Dollar at Investors and Exporters Window

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
October 13, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Naira strengthened against the...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Tinubu Approves Over 260 Emergency Federal Road Repairs Worth N217 Billion

Politics & Govt News 0
Oct 13,2023. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Thursday approved emergency...

Mohbad Family Is Dragging Properties With His Wife -Mohbad’s Sister In-law

Entertainment 0
October 13, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. It has been exactly one month...

UNILORIN don invents surgical procedure for treatment of VVF

Health news 0
October 13, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Prof. Munirdeen Ijaiya of the Department...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com
Verified by MonsterInsights