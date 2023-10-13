Lagos state government seals Mile 12, Owode Onirin market over environmental offences

October 13, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Lagos State Government has shut down two major markets, the Mile 12 International Market and the Owode Onirin market, both located along Ikorodu Road in the Kosofe Local Government area over environmental offences.

The state Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, disclosed this on social media on Friday morning, October 13.

Wahab said the operation was carried out by the Lagos State Waste Management Authority and the Kick Against Indiscipline task force.

He wrote;

‘’As i instructed, enforcement operatives from LAWMA and KAI in a joint operation in the early hours of today (Friday, October 13) sealed up the Mile 12 International Market and Owode Onirin market along Ikorodu Road for indiscriminate dumping and burning of refuse, filthy environment, blocked and littered drainages, menace of illegal and indiscriminate parking and abandonment

of trucks on the major road, thereby impeding free flow of traffic.”(www.naija247news.com).