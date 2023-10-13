Menu
“Lagos Court to Rule on Fate of First Bank Holdings’ AGM”

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

The Federal High Court in Lagos is set to begin proceedings on Thursday to determine the status of First Bank Holdings Plc’s 11th Annual General Meeting. Justice Akintayo Aluko will preside over the hearing, where arguments from the parties’ legal representatives will be presented. The plaintiff in the case has requested the commencement of contempt proceedings against the company and its board of directors.

On July 15, 2022, the Court issued an order that halted the implementation of all decisions made at the 10th Annual General Meeting of First Bank Holdings Plc, which was held on June 20, 2022, at Oriental Hotel, Lagos. First Bank Holdings Plc is the major shareholder of First Bank of Nigeria Plc.

The respondents in this lawsuit include First Bank Holdings Plc, the Chairman of the Board of Directors, Alhaji Ahmed Abdullahi, Non-Executive Director Mr. Julius Omodayo-Owotuga, and Group Managing Director Mr. Nnamdi Okonkwo. The case will be closely watched to determine the outcome of the 11th Annual General Meeting of First Bank Holdings Plc.

Emman Tochi
Emman Tochihttps://naija247news.com
Emma Tochi is Naija247news Media Northern Bureau Chief, he's based in FCT Abuja. He overseas the northern operations of this business media

