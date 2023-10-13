Menu
Kamaru Usman vs. Khamzat Chimaev Winner at UFC 294 Will Get Middleweight Title Shot

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

On Thursday, UFC president Dana White confirmed that the victor of the co-main event at UFC 294, featuring Khamzat Chimaev against Kamaru Usman, will earn a middleweight title opportunity. White stated, “This is a certainty,” during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show (at the 1:47:00 mark). He added that this opportunity is contingent on no injuries or unforeseen circumstances.

Sean Strickland currently holds the middleweight title after defeating Israel Adesanya at UFC 293 in September. Usman, aged 36, claimed the UFC welterweight championship in 2019 at UFC 235 against Tyron Woodley, defending it five times before losing to Leon Edwards at UFC 278 in 2022. He faced Edwards again at UFC 286 in March and lost once more, leaving him with a professional MMA record of 20-3.

Khamzat Chimaev, 29, is an emerging star in the sport with an undefeated 12-0 professional MMA record. His most recent fight was in September 2022 at UFC 279, where he submitted Kevin Holland. Chimaev has impressively finished six of his seven fights by stoppage.

It’s worth noting that Chimaev has previously competed in the middleweight division, making his transition to this weight class relatively seamless. Usman stepped in as a replacement for Paulo Costa, Chimaev’s original opponent, who underwent elbow surgery three weeks prior. Despite Costa’s determination to stay in the fight, he was replaced by Usman.

In the world of MMA, the last 20 hours have seen a series of unexpected developments, including Volkanovski replacing Oliveira, Usman replacing Costa, and changes in the relationship between USADA and the UFC.

In the main event, UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev will defend his title against Alexander Volkanovski, the current featherweight champion, as Charles Oliveira had to withdraw due to a training injury.

