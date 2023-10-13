Isreal, Hamas war diverts Western Corporations attention on Ukraine Crisis”

In the midst of the Israel-Hamas conflict, Western capitalists forsake Ukraine’s crisis for a muted response

As the turmoil between Israel and Hamas escalates, major corporations that previously voiced outrage over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have been notably reticent. Notable industry giants, including Apple, Adidas, and Bank of America, previously pledged support for Ukraine during the invasion, with CEOs like Tim Cook and Jane Fraser publicly displaying solidarity by donning Ukrainian flag lapels.

However, their response to the Israel-Palestine conflict has been markedly subdued. While some prominent companies such as Microsoft, Google, Hewlett Packard, JP Morgan, and Goldman Sachs have expressed support for Israel and condemnation of Hamas, many other renowned brands have remained conspicuously silent on Israel’s retaliatory airstrikes on Gaza, resulting in a significant disparity in their response to the two crises.

Despite the United Nations and humanitarian organizations warning of an impending catastrophe in Gaza, several corporations have refrained from taking a definitive stance, presumably to avoid stirring controversy and potential backlash. Market experts attribute this reticence to the intricate historical complexities and sensitivities surrounding the Israel-Palestine conflict, which pose a formidable challenge for businesses striving to maintain their social justice image without alienating customers.

Expressing solidarity with Palestine has particularly proven to be a delicate balancing act for companies, given the contentious nature of Hamas’ classification as a “terrorist” group in many Western nations. Notably, demonstrations in support of Palestine have faced restrictions and criticism in various countries, while pro-Israel sentiments have dominated the corporate response to the conflict. Notwithstanding the clamor for companies to take a public stance on political and social issues, businesses often tread cautiously during periods of intense conflict, wary of potential repercussions and consumer backlash that could mar their public image and loyalty.

