Geopolitics

“Iran’s Raisi and Saudi’s MBS Hold Historic Phone Call Amid Israel-Hamas Conflict”

By: Gbenga Samson

Date:

Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman engaged in their first phone call since the restoration of ties between Tehran and Riyadh in March, discussing the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. According to Mohammad Jamshidi, an aide to the Iranian presidency, the leaders emphasized the necessity of ending war crimes against Palestine and highlighted the destabilizing impact of the regime’s actions with tacit support from the United States.

Emphasizing adherence to international humanitarian law, MBS expressed deep concern for the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza and underscored the Kingdom’s efforts to engage with international and regional stakeholders to de-escalate the ongoing crisis, as reported by the Saudi state news agency SPA.

The conversation between the two leaders occurred amid Israel’s continued air raids on Gaza in response to Hamas’s recent attack within Israel. The escalating violence has resulted in over 1,200 Palestinian casualties in Gaza and 1,300 casualties in Israel, as reported by Palestinian and Israeli officials.

Notably, the reestablishment of relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran earlier this year marked the end of seven years of hostility, with the resumption facilitated by a China-brokered agreement. In 2016, Riyadh had severed ties with Tehran following an invasion of Saudi diplomatic premises by protesters.

Gbenga Samson
Gbenga Samsonhttp://ThisDayLive.com
Gbenga Samson

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

