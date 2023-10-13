“IMF Warns of Sub-Saharan Africa’s Vulnerability to China’s Slowing Economy”

The International Monetary Fund has warned that the slowing Chinese economy will have a significant impact on the growth of Sub-Saharan Africa. According to a recent report by IMF economists, a one percentage point decline in China’s real GDP growth rate results in a 0.25 percentage point decline in Sub-Saharan Africa’s overall GDP growth within a year, with the most substantial effects felt by oil-exporting countries.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

China’s economic growth has notably decelerated due to factors like a property market downturn and the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, with forecasts indicating an expected annual growth of around 4% for the remainder of the decade, down from the pre-pandemic 7% rate.

The IMF highlighted that the region’s dependence on exports, particularly of commodities such as oil, makes it vulnerable to the consequences of China’s slowdown. While non oil-exporting countries would also experience a growth slowdown, the impact would be comparatively lesser, with a 0.2 percentage point decline in GDP growth from a one percentage point reduction in China’s growth.

Additionally, the report emphasized the declining trend in Chinese lending and direct investment to Sub-Saharan Africa since 2017, urging the region to proactively adapt to these changes. The IMF recommended a shift towards fostering intra-African trade and boosting investments in infrastructure and human capital. Moreover, it highlighted the issue of high-interest commercial borrowing, constituting about half of the region’s public debt, and pointed out that China’s share in Sub-Saharan Africa’s sovereign debt stands at 6%, concentrated in Angola, Kenya, Zambia, Cameroon, and Nigeria.

The report clarified that the surge in the region’s public debt over the past 15 years was not primarily driven by debt owed to China.