Iheanacho, others boost Super Eagles’ camp

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

In preparation for their upcoming international friendly against Saudi Arabia, the Nigerian national football team has added four more players to their training camp in Portugal.

Among the fresh arrivals are Kelechi Iheanacho and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, both of whom have ties to Manchester City’s academy. Additionally, former Watford goalkeeper Maduka Okoye and Brentford midfielder Frank Onyeka have also joined the squad.

Despite their recent club commitments, these players have dutifully reported for international duty. Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, a 2019 Flying Eagles invitee, familiarized himself with the team and actively participated in his inaugural training session with the senior national team.

The Super Eagles are set to clash with Saudi Arabia’s Green Falcons in Portimão, Portugal, on October 13, 2023, at 5 pm (Nigerian time). Following this encounter, they will take on Mozambique’s Mambas in the same city three days later.

These matches serve as a crucial part of their preparation for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying games, with the Super Eagles hosting Lesotho’s Crocodiles on November 17 and then embarking on an away match against Zimbabwe four days later.

