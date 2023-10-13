How Atiku Cooked up Allegations Against Me – Tinubu Tells Supreme Court

Oct 13,2023.

President Bola Tinubu has told the Supreme Court that Atiku Abubakar, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, cooked up allegations against him.

Tinubu, in a 42-paged brief of argument filed through his team of 17 lawyers, has urged the apex court to affirm the “well-considered decision of the Court of Appeal”.

The Presidential Election Petition Court, PEPC, on September 6, dismissed the joint petition Atiku and his party entered against him.

While insisting that he was validly returned by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, as winner of the February 25 presidential poll, Tinubu told the apex court that by statistics, he garnered 25% of the total votes cast in 29 states of the federation.

He told the court that the former Vice President and the PDP only managed to secure 25% of the total votes in 21 states of the federation “as against the constitutional requirement of 24.7 states, which is the mathematical results of two-thirds of the 36 states of the federation and the FCT (making 37).

Tinubu maintained that having secured the highest number of valid votes cast and having fulfilled all constitutional requirements in that regard, INEC had no option than to declare him as the winner of the presidential contest.

He told the court that Atiku and the PDP, dissatisfied with the outcome of the election, on March 21, approached the PEPC “on trumped-up allegations of non-compliance with provisions of the Electoral Act, 2022, corrupt practices, non-scoring of majority of lawful votes cast at the election and non-qualification of the Respondent.”

According to President Tinubu, “the hyperbolic character of the foregoing allegations was exposed by the petition itself, which had no facts in support thereof.

“Starting from the allegation of non-qualification of the Respondent, all that the Appellants submitted to the lower court through their petition was that the 2nd Respondent (Tinubu) was at the time of the election not qualified to contest the election, not having the constitutional threshold.”(www.naija247news.com)