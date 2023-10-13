FULL LIST: Group Stage Draws For 2023 AFCON

The 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) recently conducted its group stage draws in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire. The competition, originally scheduled for January 13 to February 11, 2024, will feature a total of twenty participating teams. Here’s an overview of the draw results:

Group A:

– Ivory Coast (hosts)

– Nigeria

– Equatorial Guinea

– Guinea-Bissau

Group B:

– Egypt

– Ghana

– Cape Verde

– Mozambique

Group C:

– Senegal (holders)

– Cameroon

– Guinea

– Gambia

Group D:

– Algeria

– Burkina Faso

– Mauritania

– Angola

Group E:

– Tunisia

– Mali

– South Africa

– Namibia

Group F:

– Morocco

– Democratic Republic of Congo

– Zambia

– Tanzania

In this competition, the group winners and runners-up, along with the four highest-ranked third-placed teams, will advance to the knockout stage. Stay tuned for exciting matches and action in the 2023 AFCON!