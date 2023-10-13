Menu
Search
Subscribe
FootBall

FULL LIST: Group Stage Draws For 2023 AFCON

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

The 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) recently conducted its group stage draws in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire. The competition, originally scheduled for January 13 to February 11, 2024, will feature a total of twenty participating teams. Here’s an overview of the draw results:

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Group A:
– Ivory Coast (hosts)
– Nigeria
– Equatorial Guinea
– Guinea-Bissau

Group B:
– Egypt
– Ghana
– Cape Verde
– Mozambique

Group C:
– Senegal (holders)
– Cameroon
– Guinea
– Gambia

Group D:
– Algeria
– Burkina Faso
– Mauritania
– Angola

Group E:
– Tunisia
– Mali
– South Africa
– Namibia

Group F:
– Morocco
– Democratic Republic of Congo
– Zambia
– Tanzania

In this competition, the group winners and runners-up, along with the four highest-ranked third-placed teams, will advance to the knockout stage. Stay tuned for exciting matches and action in the 2023 AFCON!

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Woman Allegedly Bath Husband With Hot Oil
Next article
Bola Tinubu administration has better economic plans for South East region – Ifeanyi Ubah
Emman Tochi
Emman Tochihttps://naija247news.com
Emma Tochi is Naija247news Media Northern Bureau Chief, he's based in FCT Abuja. He overseas the northern operations of this business media

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

South-East Plans to Advocate for Nnamdi Kanu’s Release, States Ifeanyi Ubah

Kudirat Bukola -
Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, representing Anambra South Senatorial District, has...

Nigeria to Face Hosts Cote d’Ivoire in 2023 AFCON Group Stage Draw

Emman Tochi -
In the draw for the 2023 African Cup of...

Bola Tinubu administration has better economic plans for South East region – Ifeanyi Ubah

Emman Tochi -
Ifeanyi Ubah Applauds Tinubu's Fairness to South-East, Foresees Positive...

Woman Allegedly Bath Husband With Hot Oil

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Oct 12,2023. A woman identified as Mrs. Hope Nwala from...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

South-East Plans to Advocate for Nnamdi Kanu’s Release, States Ifeanyi Ubah

Political parties 0
Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, representing Anambra South Senatorial District, has...

Nigeria to Face Hosts Cote d’Ivoire in 2023 AFCON Group Stage Draw

FootBall 0
In the draw for the 2023 African Cup of...

Bola Tinubu administration has better economic plans for South East region – Ifeanyi Ubah

Tinubunomics Policies 0
Ifeanyi Ubah Applauds Tinubu's Fairness to South-East, Foresees Positive...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com
Verified by MonsterInsights